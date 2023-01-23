Dr Sim: S’wak Bumiputera infants’ mortality rate higher than national average

KUCHING (Jan 23): Sarawak’s mortality rate among infants aged five years and below is 14 per cent higher than the national average, according to Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian today.

The state minister of public health, housing and local government said the Bumiputera communities in the rural areas of the state contribute the most to the high mortality rate when compared to the urban centres.

“Why do the Bumiputera communities have a very high mortality rate among infants? This is because the health infrastructure and equipment are lacking due to insufficient funding by the federal government,” he told reporters at his Chinese New Year Open house.

The event was jointly hosted by Dr Sim, Batu Kitang state assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Kota Sentosa state assemblyman Wilfred Yap and Kuching South City Council Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng at the Padungan Community Centre here.

He said the state Health Department also does not have enough manpower, such as nurses and other medical personnel.

He said Sarawak should be getting more funds from the federal government for its health infrastructures, equipment, manpower and operation costs.

Dr Sim said Sarawak cannot be blamed for the overall high mortality rate in Malaysia.

“Even if we have the best doctors around, we cannot do much to improve the mortality without the equipment,” he said.

“If you want us to give the same standard of service as in Peninsular Malaysia, then the federal government must give 100 per cent funding to the Health Department,” he said, adding that the department only receives about 22 per cent of the total funding of what it should be getting yearly.

“After all, we also contribute taxes to the federal coffers, such as business tax, personal income tax and petroleum taxes.” – Malay Mail