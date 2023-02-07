Abg Jo: New salary scheme should attract more Chinese to join civil service

KUCHING (Feb 7): A new upgraded salary scheme should attract more Sarawakians, including from the Chinese community, to join the State Civil Service, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the government is currently working on a scheme to upgrade the state civil service, which would include adjustments to the salary system to ensure a competent workforce.

“I am at the moment doing research on how to upgrade our state civil service and I have shared with them (civil servants) that we are trying our best to have our own scheme.

“They are now working on our scheme so that their salary will be quite high because right now the salary of civil servants is too low,” he said at the Federation of Chinese Associations Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division Chinese New Year Dinner here last night.

He pointed out that Transparency International, a global non-governmental organisation (NGO) leading the fight against corruption, had listed high paying salary countries such as Finland, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, and Singapore among its top 10 least corrupt countries in the world.

“This is because workers there earn a good salary and their pension fund is guaranteed for the future.

“If your salary is peanuts, you will get monkeys but if you offer a big salary to employees, you will get quality experts,” he said.

Abang Johari is also optimistic that the salary scheme revision would encourage greater diversity in applicants for civil service positions.

“If the salary is good, the Chinese will join because they will always seek greener pastures.

“Right now, even though we have recognised the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), it is still difficult to get them to join the government because the pay is less.

“So this is one of the problems we are facing but we will find a solution for this so long as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is given the mandate to lead the government,” he said.

On another matter, the Premier called on the Chinese community to work together with the Bumiputera community to develop Greater Kuching encompassing Kuching, Samarahan, and Serian divisions.

“The state government has set up the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency and we are giving a budget of RM1.5 billion to the agency for various developments in the divisions.

“I hope the Chinese and Bumiputeras can collaborate to develop two areas, namely agriculture such as smart farming and modern agriculture, as well as tourism,” he said.

At the dinner, Abang Johari witnessed the presentation of the Datuk Amar Wee Hood Teck Outstanding Leadership Award to Lim Ah Ted and the Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping Chinese Community Service Award to Ko Wai Neng for their contributions to the Chinese community and the field of education.

He also handed over a grant of RM200,000 to the Federation of Chinese Associations Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division, which was received by its president Datuk Richard Wee.

Among those present were deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Consul General of China in Kuching Xing Wei Ping; Federation of Chinese Associations Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division executive advisor Michael Teo; Wee Boon Ping Group of Companies chairman Datuk Wee Kok Hui; and event organising chairman Vincent Chiew.