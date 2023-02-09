On first official trip to Thailand, Anwar restates unity govt’s corruption-free pledge to M’sians in Bangkok

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 9): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the unity government is working not only for the betterment of Malaysians, but also to save the country.

He said one fundamental issue that the government will not compromise on is tackling corruption and eradicating it once and for all.

“Every single major project in the past involved commissions and bribery. Malaysians don’t deserve this as the country is a great nation.

“We have qualified Malays, Chinese and Indians, including those from Sabah and Sarawak.

“So, let us work together and choose the best,” said Anwar in his address at a hi-tea session with the Malaysian diaspora in Bangkok today.

The prime minister’s speech was broadcasted ‘live’ on RTM in conjunction with the start of his two-day official visit to Thailand to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the kingdom and Malaysia.

Anwar said the unity government strives to achieve its goals despite criticism from its detractors.

“For Malaysia, I believe the country and rakyat deserve better. Now we have a chance.

“Whatever they (critics) may say, I will never compromise. I will make sure that Malaysia is governed well,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, added that in the past, Malaysia had the opportunity to progress as a vibrant democracy and successful economic powerhouse.

“However, due to the limitations of the 1990s, we have lost it all due to poor governance, endemic corruption and abuse of power.

“This is the stark reality. If one can acknowledge this fact, then you can move on,” he said.

On his first official visit to Thailand since becoming prime minister, Anwar said it was important for the country to maintain good ties with one of its closest neighbours.

“Cooperation is vital as Malaysia and Thailand share the same permanent land and sea borders.

“Forging a strong relationship will also help to resolve any outstanding issues with our friendly neighbours such as Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia is keen to foster close ties with Thailand as both countries will benefit.

“Our priority is to resolve outstanding issues (with the Thai government) on this short trip.

“The message is clear. We will do the necessary to elevate our relationship par excellence,” he said.

Anwar added that he hopes his official visit will go beyond economic and security matters, and touch on cultural and education issues, as Malaysia and Thailand share many similarities. – Malay Mail