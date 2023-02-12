Two teen bikers in Sibu arrested for riding dangerously

SIBU (Feb 12): Police have arrested two local teenagers aged 17 after they were found riding their motorcycles dangerously during the ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ that was conducted in the town centre on Friday night.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said a check also found that one of them did not possess a motorcycle licence.

“Investigation has been conducted under Section 42 (I) of the Road Transport Act 1987, for dangerous riding,” he added.

Zulkipli also said in the operation, police also issued nine summons for various traffic offences such as no licence, structural modification, exhaust modification, no registration number, failure to display P sign, no side mirror, improper accessories.

The operation, which was conducted by Sibu Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Division, was carried out from 9pm till 1.30am

Meanwhile, Zulkipli advised the public to obey the traffic laws.

“Parents are reminded to monitor and be sensitive to their children’s activities so as not to get involved in activities that violate the traffic laws and to ensure that their children have a valid driver’s licence,” he said.