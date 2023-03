JULAU (March 3): The flood situation in Julau has continued to improve, according to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak Zone 4.

Bintangor Bomba Station chief Nicholas Belulin in a statement today said the water levels had receded in most areas here.

The water level at Rumah Edward however has not receded.

“The situation there is still under control and no evacuation is needed for now,” he said and added that they would continue to monitor the situation.