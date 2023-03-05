Local group linked to Islamic State already under watch, Malaysian police say

KUALA LUMPUR (March 5): Malaysian authorities were already monitoring a local group allegedly involved with the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organisation, Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said today.

Commenting on news reports citing Finland’s Nordic Counter-Terrorism Network, the inspector-general said the Royal Malaysia Police has been vigilant in observing the possible spread of IS’s influence in the country and taking action to contain this.

Malaysian police also collaborated with other security agencies in the region to exchange information and intelligence about possible terrorist activity in the region, Acryl said in a statement today.

“The public are advised not to be upset by reports about the spread of propaganda by the group supporting the IS.

“Based on the current situation, the PDRM guarantees that national security is under control,” the IGP said.

Malaysian police were also fully committed towards curbing any activity that may threaten public order, the IGP said.

Earlier today, reports citing the Nordic Counter-Terrorism Network alleged that the IS has launched a media presence in Malaysia via a group that was also active in Indonesia and the Philippines.

The group allegedly aimed to destabilise Malaysia’s federal government.

Formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (Isil) or the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis), IS was designated a terrorist group by Malaysia in 2014. — Malay Mail