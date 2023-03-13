Self-employed man in Kuching jailed 12 months for drug abuse

KUCHING (March 13): A self-employed man was sentenced to 12 months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after pleading guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine in February, this year.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar, who meted out the sentence against Mohammad Syukri Ismail, 31, also ordered his jail sentence to take effect on Feb 6, this year and for him to undergo supervision for two years after serving his sentence.

Mohammad Syukri was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, which carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine of not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

Mohammad Syukri was found to have abused amphetamine and methamphetamine at the Kuching district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) around 12.35pm on Feb 4, 2023.

Meanwhile, in a separate Magistrates’ Court, a 26-year-old man was fined RM2,800 in default three months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to the same charge.

The man, Jamie Letar paid the fine.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi, who convicted Jamie, also ordered him to undergo supervision for two years.

Jamie was found to have abused amphetamine and methamphetamine at Padawan district NCID around 2.05am on Aug 29, 2016.

Both Mohammad Syukri and Jamie were unrepresented by a legal counsel.

The prosecution of the cases was conducted separately by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang and Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin.