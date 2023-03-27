Masidi, Ewon agree on single coordinating committee

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 27): Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun and Federal Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick agreed that Sabah should consider emulating Sarawak’s move to set up a single Federal/State coordinating committee.

It will be co-chaired by a State minister and the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative, where officers of all the agencies are represented during periodical meetings.

Masidi and Ewon discussed and agreed on this when the latter paid the former a courtesy call on Monday.

During the meeting, Ewon briefed Masidi on the various agencies at the Federal ministries that offer services and assistance to Sabah, especially on entrepreneurial development.

Masidi said that the committee would also act as a one-stop secretariat to disseminate relevant information to all Sabahans so that they can make full use of the services and assistance offered by federal agencies.

According to Ewon, there are 66 Federal agencies involved in entrepreneurial development, each with its own budget allocation, initiatives and programmes catering to their respective target communities and such a committee should streamline all of them to better serve and help the people in Sabah in line with the State government’s direction.

“However, the setting up of this committee requires the State Cabinet’s decision and I sincerely hope that the matter will be brought up for discussion and a decision can be made soon.

“On my part, I will give full support and cooperation to the State Government to support the state’s agenda,” he said.

Meanwhile, the federal and state governments will continue to strengthen cooperation to implement various entrepreneurship development programs throughout the country.

Ewon said this is in line with the main agenda of the Unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to develop a civilized Malaysia.

“The entrepreneurship programs implemented by federal government agencies in Sabah today in collaboration with state government agencies proves the government’s great commitment to helping entrepreneurs, including in rural areas,” he said.

Ewon said this when inaugurating the IKS Mart Product Centre of Koperasi Usahaniaga Kota Marudu in Medan Marudu on Sunday.

He said that he believes the launching of the IKS Mart will help more entrepreneurs who operate on a small scale and have products to market their goods at the shop.

“I also hope that more IKS Mart cooperatives will be opened throughout Sabah and play a role in taking steps together with the ministry to advance the entrepreneurial industry, especially in Sabah.

“Congratulations to SKM and the Department of Industrial Development and Research (DIDR) under MIDE for their excellent cooperation in making this program a success,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also suggested to all cooperatives, especially in Sabah, to seek advice and identify financing opportunities and facilities as well as aid grants from agencies under KUSKOP such as the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM).

He said SKM provides various types of assistance including the Development Assistance Scheme or Revolving Capital Fund Financing (TMPSKM) to further enhance cooperative business activities.

In addition, he said other ministries such as the Sabah Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry (MIDE) also provides assistance to entrepreneurs to further develop their businesses.

Ewon said that in addition to entrepreneurship development assistance, the success of a cooperative also depends on the commitment, support and strong spirit among all members of the cooperative.

He said KUSKOP through SKM and the Malaysian Cooperative Institute (IKMa), as well as ANGKASA will continue to empower and implement the transformation of the country’s cooperative sector in line with the national economic development transformation agenda.

“I am confident and believe that the cooperative movement throughout the country will continue to be an important pillar to prosper the economy and strengthen the well-being of the people,” he said.