Home Ministry: Number of police personnel insufficient compared to population

KUALA LUMPUR (April 4): There are a total of 134,978 police personnel and officers nationwide as of Feb 28, the Dewan Negara sitting was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, however, said the number is seen as insufficient, taking into account the country’s rapid development and population growth.

He said the issue of manpower shortage faced by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) was not only due to a lack of staffing but also the problem to fill vacancies.

“PDRM is currently studying the overall optimisation of staffing for Bukit Aman police headquarters, contingent police headquarters, district police headquarters and police stations.

“Through the study, the ideal number of staffing for all levels is being identified to ensure that there is no issue of lack of staffing that can interfere with operational effectiveness,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2023 (Budget 2023) on behalf of the Home Ministry (KDN).

Shamsul Anuar said based on the study, the PDRM has projected the need for new staffing at the stations to be as much as 4,940.

In addition, he said, PDRM has also proposed staffing for police stations according to categories A, B, C and D which are determined based on station facilities, population, crime index, number of police reports, number of important targets and the local economy.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar said a study conducted by the Immigration Department found that the deployment of the Quick Response Team (QRT) at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) at the Johor Causeway has successfully reduced congestion, especially during peak hours.

He said the results of the study showed that QRT was able to increase the number of immigration clearances at a significant rate, which was an increase of 76 per cent and 40 per cent at BSI and KSAB, respectively.

“In addition, a study also found that the waiting period has been reduced to three hours from four to five hours previously with the deployment of the QRT and the implementation of the autogate system for Singaporeans,” he said.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama