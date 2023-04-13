HR minister confirms ministry officer arrested by MACC, urges media not to speculate

KUALA LUMPUR (April 13): Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar has confirmed that an officer from his ministry has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

However, he declined to comment on the arrest of the officer as it is now under MACC investigation.

“I am aware of the arrest of an officer. As the matter is still under investigation by the MACC, I cannot comment on the matter,” he said in a brief statement issued here today.

Sivakumar said the Human Resources Ministry will give its full cooperation to the anti-graft agency’s investigation if necessary.

“Therefore, I hope the media refrains from making any assumptions or speculation that may jeopardise any party until the MACC investigation is complete,” he said.

Earlier, news emerged that a Human Resources Ministry officer and aide to Sivakumar has been arrested by MACC for alleged corruption.

It is believed that the officer’s arrest was over allegations of corruption involving foreign worker recruitment.

Various news outlets reported that the aide was arrested together with a recruitment agency agent.

It was reported that the arrest could be over the quota for recruiting foreign workers, which was under the purview of the Human Resources Ministry.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrest of a minister’s aide to online news portal The Vibes. – Malay Mail