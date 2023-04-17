Loke says checking only one source and claiming airfare spike akin to buying KFC at McDonald’s

PUTRAJAYA (April 17): Many travellers today know better than to rely on only one source to find out the airfare prices on offer, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

Because of that, Loke said he was confused that his predecessor Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong would not do the same and compare which companies offered the best deals before making misleading public statements that the prices have increased.

“I hope Wee Ka Siong stops putting out statements to confuse the public. He of all people should know better, know how the system works inside and out.

“I’m confused as to how he chose to check flights for Malaysia Airlines on an AirAsia app then tell three of his aides to do the same.

“Shouldn’t you be checking several sources? Several different apps as you know there are third party sellers who may hike up prices? It’s like trying to buy KFC at McDonalds,” Loke told a news conference at the Transport Ministry here.

He wondered why Wee and his aides chose to only check airfares from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau for Malaysia Airlines on an AirAsia app, and used social media to call out the Transport Ministry after finding the prices to be similar between economy and business class.

Loke was commenting on Wee’s statement that there was no justification for domestic travel between the peninsula and East Malaysia to be expensive now that there are no more Covid-19 restrictions.

Wee had claimed that return airfare on an economy class ticket from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau would cost RM3,138 on April 20.

Loke said a simple check would have showed that ticket prices ranging from RM209-RM841 for economy flights, adding that those who booked their travel earlier would have found it cheaper.

The minister said any discerning person would compare various airfare apps before buying.

“The point is, Wee knows he can double check the prices but he chose not to. Instead he just highlighted one source of information,” he said.

Loke then invited Wee to join him when he sends travellers from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Tawau in Sabah on April 20 so the latter would have the chance to ask them about the price of tickets they bought for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration directly.

“I want to extend an open invitation to Wee to join me on April 20 at 10.15pm to send off travellers to Sabah on an RM249 per ticket flight.

“Wee can interview the passengers and ask them about prices himself,” he said.

Loke also said that his hands were currently tied about the sale of air tickets from Malaysia Airlines on budget airline AirAsia’s app as the case is now with the courts.

“Malaysia Airlines has filed an injunction to stop AirAsia from selling their tickets. They are in a dispute as Malaysia Airlines didn’t authorise AirAsia to sell their tickets. They will settle it in court in a few months’ time.

“You can still buy Malaysia Airlines tickets with the AirAsia app now but please check prices with other companies,” he said. – Malay Mail