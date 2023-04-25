Deputy minister: RM4.5 mln paddy cultivation project being implemented at Kpg Mujat in Serian

SERIAN (April 25): A RM4.5 million paddy cultivation project is being implemented at Kampung Mujat in Serian Division, said Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Martin Ben.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that the project is a Controlled Drainage Scheme involving irrigation and drainage system and agriculture roads.

“I hope that all parties involved can cooperate and resolve the issues amicably so that the project is not delayed. This is because the delay in its implementation will cause an increase in costs.

“Agriculture can generate a good income through commercial cultivation,” he said at a leader-with-the-people session at Kampung Mujat on Saturday.

Kampung Mujat is one of the new areas approved by the Sarawak government for irrigated paddy cultivation project to boost Sarawak’s rice production. The other area is Selepong-Panggil in Sri Aman.

It was announced at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) meeting on Nov 30, last year that the project at Kampung Mujat will involve a land size of 80 hectares.

On another matter, Martin who is also Kedup assemblyman, handed over minor rural project (MRP) grants of RM10,000 each to 19 village development and security committees (JKKKs) within the constituency during the event.

Pointing out that JKKKs play important role in village management, he urged them to continue having close rapport with the people in their respective villages.

According to him, a close cooperation between JKKKs and the people will ensure the completion of various village projects worth RM6.5 million funded by the government in the last five years.