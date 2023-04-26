Bintulu’s development journey set to intensify, says Premier

BINTULU (April 26): Bintulu’s development journey will continue to be intensified, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier cited new investments here, where Shell will produce sour gas using new technology with an investment of RM4 billion and another RM4 billion investment from a Thai oil company.

At the same time, Abang Johari said the Cabinet is still negotiating with the federal government to return Bintulu Port as part of the plan to integrate all ports in Sarawak.

He pointed out Bintulu has moved rapidly in terms of its economic development for the past 40 years.

“We can see that under our leadership, (former chief ministers) Tun (Abdul) Rahman (Ya’kub) opened the Bintulu Port, Tun (Pehin Sri Abdul) Taib (Mahmud) further extended the development and although (the late Pehin Sri) Adenan (Satem) has not been there long enough, he has ideas to develop Bintulu,” Abang Johari said during a Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering at Kampung Warisan Jepak community hall last night.

He said as Sarawak Premier, he will continue the efforts of previous state leaders to bring greater transformation here.

“If we have strong unity, we can implement our policies, including in Jepak where we must develop and we protect the heritage in Jepak with proper planning.

“It is our hope that for the future, we believe that with unity and cooperation, we will be more motivated to develop Bintulu,” he said.

Once the Bintulu-Jepak bridge is completed in 2025, he said the travelling time between the two areas will be shortened and growth would spread to Kidurong and Samalaju.

He pointed out the Jepak area is now 20 to 30 minutes’ drive from Bintulu town although it is just across the Kemena river.

“We integrate the two areas with a bridge, which cost us about RM400 million, fully funded by the Sarawak government,” he said.

Abang Johari said even though the previous federal government refused to approve the project, it did not stop him from finding ways to build the bridge with Sarawak’s own funds.

He said this included the construction of other big bridges throughout Sarawak, which were fully funded by the state government.

“Thanks to our unity, our economic policies also changed with the new economy, even the Prime Minister said Sarawak is too advanced,” he said.

According to him, when Sarawak has its own resources, it will expedite the implementation of development projects as planned.

He said Sarawak will continue exploring the new economy to increase its resources.

He pointed out Sarawak’s revenue in 2022 nearly reached a record RM12 billion, and opined unity would guarantee a secure economy in future.

During the event, Abang Johari, who is Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) chairman, also presented donations of RM10,000 each to Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak-Anak Yatim Bintulu, Koperasi Wawasan Ibu Tunggal Bintulu, Urusetia Saudara Kita Jepak Branch, and Peryatim Bintulu.

Among those present at the event were Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang; State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and his wife Datuk Fatimah Mohd Iskandar; Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai; Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Infrastructure and Port Development Deputy Minister Datuk Majang Renggi; Jepak Jaya Development advisor and Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip and his wife Datuk Dr Zaliha Abdullah; BDA deputy chairman Datuk Haidar Khan Asghar Khan; BDA general manager Datu Muhammad Yakup Kari; and Bintulu Resident Nyurak Keti.