Kenyah assoc holds bazaar showcasing traditional food, handicrafts

KUCHING (April 29): The Sarawak Kenyah National Association’s Kuching branch held a food and handicraft bazaar at Telang Usan Hotel here today.

The one-day bazaar saw 12 stalls selling a variety of sumptuous traditional Kenyah food as well as handicrafts.

Among the food sold at the bazaar are ‘kelumet’ (pork mixed with tapioca), ‘nasi goreng daun ubi’, ‘serunding ikan’ ‘adut ubi’ and ‘kelupis’ among others.

Gracing the opening of the bazaar was the association’s advisor Datuk Stephen Timothy Wan Ullok.

The bazaar was jointly organised by Peng Leto Kenyah Sarawak and Telang Usan Hotel Kuching.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting is expected to grace the closing ceremony later this evening.

The bazaar was held for the first time last year and saw over 150 visitors.