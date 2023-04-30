Sarawak plans to set up commercial bank to help SMEs, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (April 30): Sarawak is planning to set up its own commercial bank by the end of this year to help the local entrepreneurs in small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

In announcing this, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the work to materialise the plan is already in the pipeline.

However, he was not able to reveal further details as it is still in the negotiation process.

“When our economy increases, of course the participation of the private sector will happen and this includes SMEs.

“The problem is that sometimes SMEs cannot borrow money even if they have a good project. This may be due to the banks not approving their applications.

“That’s why I’m working and maybe this year or by the end of the year, Sarawak will have its own commercial bank to help our SMEs,” he said said in his speech at the Gedong District Aidilfitri 2023 event at Dewan Datuk Patinggi Ali in Gedong today.

Abang Johari said the majority of the target group for this commercial bank is the Sarawak SMEs.

“And this will be a catalyst for the development of SMEs in the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said he will make an announcement regarding a new technology in algae production in two weeks’ time.

“I also want to share about our new economy. In two weeks time, I will announce a new technology that we created in Sarawak that has such a high value.

“Who would have thought that algae could produce material that is required by the aviation industry and that it would be produced for the first time, and from Sarawak to the world,” he added.

