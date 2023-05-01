Tiong: Anwar’s unity government has put many depts, agencies back on track

BINTULU (May 1): The unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has allowed many departments and agencies in the past few months to gradually get back on track, said Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said a stable political situation is the key to success for Malaysia to recover from the recent economic downturn and create a healthy workplace environment in the economic sectors.

“We can perceive a renewed vitality where employers and employees work in tandem with each other,” Tiong said in his Labour Day message shared on Facebook today.

The Bintulu MP said with mutual hard work, everyone’s efforts will eventually bear fruit.

He applauded and commended hardworking Malaysians, who are leading the way to ushering in the next chapter with courage and perseverance.

“Looking at the current trends, our country is soon to enter a new era.

“Therefore, I urge the members of all industries, from the management level to the entry level staff, to pursue excellence in cultivating human talent capacities and competencies.

“This would gear up the nation to reach greater heights,” added Tiong.

He said the Malaysian government launched a series of diplomatic activities this year for actionable results.

Tiong said in particular was Anwar’s visit to the People’s Republic Of China, which saw the successful signing of record-high trade cooperation amounting to RM170 billion.