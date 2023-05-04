Child Act must be more encompassing, say lawyers holding watching brief in Bella’s case

KUALA LUMPUR (May 4): Lawyers who held a watching brief in Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali’s trial said the Child Act should encompass more authorities to prevent abuse and neglect as occurred in the case.

The lawyers, who were appointed by Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, said cases of neglect and abuse were due to legal loopholes that must be addressed urgently.

“It is important to ensure that the operation of childcare centres is only carried out by those well-trained, and not turn the centres as an intermediary to collect donations or contributions from any party.

“Therefore, it is an urgent priority for the Social Welfare Department and the National Council for Children, established under the Child Act 2001, to be activated immediately.

“A comprehensive children’s policy and action plan will ensure that Bella’s case will not happen again. This plan and policy must be implemented with strict compliance and not just when there is a case of child abuse,” they said in a statement.

The lawyers were Datuk Khairul Anwar Rahmat, Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu, Datuk Ikbal Salam and Mohd Radzi Yatiman.

Yesterday, Siti Bainun was convicted of neglecting and abusing a 13-year-old girl with Down Syndrome known as Bella two years ago, after Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi said the defence failed to cast reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

The court sentenced her to 10 years in prison for neglect and 12 years in prison for abuse, but ordered the two sentences to run concurrently from yesterday. – Malay Mail