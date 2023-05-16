Implement price control scheme soonest to keep food items affordable for Gawai celebrants, says Voon

KUCHING (May 16): The escalating prices of essential food items, including pork and chicken are a concern to many, particularly those celebrating Gawai Dayak, said social activist Voon Shiak Ni.

In citing an example, Voon said the price of pork, which is a staple meat to be put on the table by families during Gawai Dayak is now being sold between RM46 and RM48 per kilogramme.

“It (pork) has become a very expensive food item now. Chicken, chicken wings and other food items are also expensive,” she said in a press statement today.

Voon said if the prices of essential items continue to surge during this coming festive season, it will definitely spoil the joy of those celebrating Gawai Dayak.

“It will also further fuel the financial constraints and hardships to a lot of people especially the wage earners,” she said in a press statement.

Voon said as marketing and shopping for the celebration are expected to start this week, the government should come up with the festive season maximum price control scheme as soon as possible.

“The measure must come with strict enforcement to ensure that prices of the selected food items under the price control scheme are regularised and observed by retailers for the period,” she added.

Voon said the measure to fix a ceiling price for all essential food items during the festive seasons like Gawai Dayak is to ensure that food items are more affordable during the festival.

She also advised the consumers to spend wisely during this festive period.