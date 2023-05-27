Reform group lauds move to establish ombudsman system in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 27): The CSO Platform for Reform has hailed Sarawak government’s effort in establishing the ombudsman system in the state as ‘a progressive step towards good governance’.

In this regard, the steering committee of the civil society organisation (CSO) reform movement also encourages other state governments in the country, and the federal government in general, to follow Sarawak’s lead in implementing their own ombudsman systems at their respective levels.

“The introduction of the ombudsman system in Sarawak will undoubtedly bring significant benefits to the citizens. The system will serve as an independent body aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the public service sector.

“It will provide a channel for citizens to lodge complaints regarding misconduct or errors in the administration of public services.

“Consequently, the ombudsman will protect the rights and interests of the people,” said the committee in a statement yesterday.

On May 23, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had stated that Sarawak would have an upgraded ombudsman system, based on the Swedish model, meant to enhance integrity in the state government.

He said it would be upgraded via legislation up for tabling in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) by the year-end.

In the same statement, the committee regarded the ombudsman system as being essential in enhancing the quality of public service.

It added that with the authority to investigate any misconduct committed by the officials and others in public service, the ombudsman could identify the issues and recommend improvements in service delivery and quality which, in turn, would foster a culture of good governance.

“The need for establishing an ombudsman system in Sarawak and across the nation cannot be denied. Since the establishment of Malaysia, the Malaysian people have faced various issues with the quality of public services. One contributing factor is the absence of an institution overseeing the workings of public services.

“By establishing this ombudsman system, this institution would serve as a representative of the people in ensuring good governance.”

However, the committee also said such establishment must adhere to the true concept and principles of ombudsman: it should be founded upon the principles of independence, fairness, accountability, and transparency.

“Should these principles serve as the foundation for the forthcoming ombudsman, it would undoubtedly bring benefits to the people of Sarawak.

“It is our hope that the establishment of the ombudsman would not merely be symbolic and non-functional, but rather for it to function in accordance with the true essence of an ombudsman.

“The CSO Platform for Reform firmly believes that the introduction of the ombudsman in Sarawak represents a significant milestone in the mission to achieve a well-governed public service sector that is responsible and favours the people.

“We are confident that this decision would set a positive example for other state governments, and the Malaysian government in general, inspiring them to establish their own ombudsman bodies,” it added.