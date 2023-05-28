Snowdan: Tematu Gawai Festival signifies spirit of unity in diversity

KUCHING (May 28): The Tematu Gawai Festival is hailed as a showcase of not only the rich cultural heritage of the Bidayuhs, but also the strong spirit of unity amidst diversity in Sarawak.

In observing this, Deputy Minister II of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Snowdan Lawan also calls upon all Sarawakians to maintain this spirit of unity and promote their rich culture for the world to see.

On the festival at Kampung Tematu, he commends the organiser for not only showcasing the Bidayuh culture including their traditional costume, but also welcoming those from other ethnic groups to enjoy the celebration in peace and harmony.

“Tonight, we see them (guests and participants) wearing the Bidayuh traditional costume, but among us here there are also the Ibans, the Malays, Chinese, and the Orang Ulu.

“In Sarawak, we have 34 ethnic groups and that is a lot.

“So in this village (Kampung Tematu), they showcase the Bidayuh culture.

“In Iban (longhouses), they showcase the Iban culture and costume, and the same thing is done in the Orang Ulu areas.

“That’s why we are lucky here in Sarawak because we have so many different ethnic groups and we can live in peace and harmony together.

“This is important,” he said in his opening speech for the festival at Kampung Tematu here on Saturday night.

Snowdan also spoke about Sarawak having its own pavilion at the recent International Incentive, Travel, Meetings and Events (Imex) 2023 event in Frankfurt, Germany, which he regarded as a great opportunity for the state to further promote the various cultures of its ethnic groups to the world.

Moreover, he said the international visitors coming to the Sarawak Pavilion at Imex 2023 such as those from Germany, France, Dubai (UAE) and Canada were very taken by the cultural showcase, with many expressing interest to visit the state.

Later in the evening, Snowdan announced a personal donation of RM10,000 to Kelab Rekreasi Pengguna dan Pengurusan Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Tematu – the organiser of the Tematu Gawai Festival.

Among the guests were Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai who represented Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian at the event, and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Datuk Peter Minos.