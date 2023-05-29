Kyodo: N Korea notified Japan of plan to launch satellite between May 31-June11

SEOUL (May 29): North Korea has notified Japan of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11, a Japanese media report said Monday, as the secretive regime prepares to put its first military spy satellite into orbit.

The North notified the Japanese government of its plan to establish a dangerous maritime zone during the cited period, Yonhap news agency quoted Japan’s Kyodo News.

North Korea also informed the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) of its plan for the satellite launch, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

North Korea has announced the completion of preparations to mount its first military spy satellite on a rocket, raising speculation that the North may launch it as early as June.

The North’s leader Kim Jong Un has recently inspected a non-permanent committee responsible for preparing for the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite and approved its “future action plan.”

The North’s proposed satellite launch would violate a series of United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions banning its nuclear and missile programmes, using the same technology used in ballistic missiles. – Bernama