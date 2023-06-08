PBM wants govt to ban comedian Jocelyn Chia from entering Malaysia

MIRI (June 8): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has called on the federal government to ban Singapore-born comedian Jocelyn Chia from entering the country, following her set disparaging Malaysia and remarks on the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 flight.

PBM president Datuk Larry Sng, who is Julau MP, said the government must slap the persona non-grata status on Chia, who is now a naturalised citizen of the United States.

“In relation to the disparaging and insensitive remarks made by a former Singaporean comedian towards Malaysia, I feel that it is only appropriate for our government to ban her from entry into our country,” he said.

However, Sng said Malaysians should remain calm and not overreact to as this was the act of an irresponsible individual and because Singapore is an important neighbour.

In an 89-second video clip posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday, Chia called Malaysia a developing country that is still far behind and was “abandoned” by Singapore.

Her additional quip that Malaysian aeroplanes “can’t fly”, referring to MH370, which went missing on March 8, 2014, drew the ire of Malaysians and condemnation from Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

In a statement last night, the minister slammed Chia’s act saying it showed a total lack of sensitivity and empathy towards Malaysians and the victims’ families.

Chia appears to have since deactivated her social media pages.

According to her website, she is a regular at New York City comedy clubs such as Comedy Cellar and Gotham Comedy Club.