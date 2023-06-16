PN and BN leaders say seat negotiations for state polls almost complete, both parties happy

KUALA LUMPUR (June 16): The final negotiations between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) on seat allocations for the upcoming state elections are complete except for a few seats according to both coalitions’ leaders.

Speaking to reporters briefly last night, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli — who led the talks for PH — said the meeting went “very well” for both coalition parties and everyone was “happy” with the decision.

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, also known as ‘Tok Mat’, led the negotiation for BN at Umno’s headquarters Menara Dato’ Onn which started around 8.30pm last night.

Meanwhile, Parti Amanah Negara communications director Khalid Samad said the seat distributions between the two coalitions are almost complete at this level as there are a few seats left to be decided to be discussed at a higher level.

“For this round, it’s complete except for very few seats. Any unresolved matters to be raised at a higher level,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the former Shah Alam MP said PH working with their BN counterparts is unlike working with their ally-turned-enemy Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in the 2018 general election.

“It’s very different working with Bersatu in 2018, because it was a new party then. Even its machinery wasn’t strong in 2018 but Umno is a strong and established party, so negotiations must take into consideration their strength,” he said.

Political figures from both sides such as Selangor MB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan, BN Selangor treasurer Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Umno’s vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Ghani, PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar, and Amanah strategic chief Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad were all seen leaving building around 11.45pm with happy faces.

Earlier, national news agency Bernama reported Rafizi saying that the negotiations will focus on the agreement of the component parties in the Unity Government in determining the seat allocations in the six states facing elections, namely Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, and Kelantan.

The Pakatan Harapan-held states of Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, as well as the PAS-led states of Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu decided not to hold their state elections at the same time as the 15th general election last November.

Penang already announced that its state assembly would dissolve on June 28 and Kelantan on June 22, with Negeri Sembilan expected to do so on June 30. — Malay Mail