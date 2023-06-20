Transformation lab signifies proactive step by MCC to boost management, services

MIRI (June 20): The ‘Transformation Lab’ is hailed as a proactive step taken by Miri City Council (MCC) towards improving its services and standards as a local authority.

In this respect, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian describes the agenda embedded in this programme as being instrumental in bringing great changes to the management and administration of the council.

“The application of digital technology and the changing nature of the workforce have created new opportunities as well as challenges to all who are involved.

“Understandably, not all will be able to adapt to such changes; in fact, some would still be complacent in their comfort zone.

“Nonetheless, with the consultancy services and guidance from the capable and renowned consultants, such hindrance could be lessened to the minimum.

“It is a matter of paradigm shift of which, the success of your strategy would very much depend on their willingness to adapt and to face radical changes,” said Dr Sim in his speech for the launch of ‘MCC Transformation Lab’ at MCC Lutong Community Library yesterday.

His text-of-speech was read out by Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

The event also hosted Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, Mayor Adam Yii and his deputy Ariffin Mohamad, and Malaysia’s Performance Management and Delivery Unit (Pemandu) chief executive and former federal minister Datuk Seri Idris Jala.

Running until this July 7, the lab is a collaboration between MCC and Pemandu Associates Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian consultancy services provider.

In his remarks, Yii expressed his hope that all MCC staff members, who had been selected to take part in the lab, would ‘embrace transformation and deliver results, as well as ensure that plans could turn into action and action into results’.