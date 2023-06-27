Lack of job prospects reason behind division’s lacklustre economic devt, says Sibu MP

SIBU (June 27): Lack of job opportunities is seen as a key reason behind the lacklustre economic development in Sibu.

In pointing this out, Sibu MP Oscar Ling said this, together with infrastructure issues, had driven many local young talents to move out of the state’s central region to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

“Sibu currently does not have a proper economic development plan, and its natural resources are limited.

“If the Sarawak government could draw up a special economic plan such as developing Sibu into an education centre in Sarawak, I believe Sibu should be able to attract many to come and gain knowledge in Sibu,” he said in his speech for the presentation of incentives to 41 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 top-scorers in Sibu, at Truedan Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai here on Sunday.

Ling also said the Sarawak government would need to discuss economic planning for the rural areas and encourage the villagers to carry out farming activities.

“Agriculture is actually a good sector, and I hope more young people would be interested in venturing into agriculture.”