MCMC urges public not to download malicious ‘Pink WhatsApp’ application

PUTRAJAYA (June 27): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has advised the public to be extra cautious when receiving invitations to join or download the harmful application called “Pink WhatsApp,” as it poses a serious security risk.

In a statement today, MCMC said the application is falsely advertised to offer better security and privacy features, customised interface, and the ability to transmit larger files than the popular WhatsApp application.

However upon installation, the malicious application can access various items within the user’s smartphone such as photos, SMS, and contact lists, posing a serious security risk.

“Users may receive messages and links that appear to be from WhatsApp inviting them to try the new application,” said MCMC as it advised the public not to download and install the application and to immediately delete it if it is already present on their mobile devices.

All users are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to “Pink WhatsApp” to the Aduan MCMC portal at https://aduan.mcmc.gov.my/#/public/main or Aduan hotline at 1800-188-030.

MCMC also recommended that the public to only download mobile applications from the official app stores such as Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery. – Bernama