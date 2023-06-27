Petronas appoints Sarawakian as VP for Group Strategic Relations and Communications

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has appointed 59-year-old Sarawakian Nooruddin Abdullah as its new vice-president for Group Strategic Relations and Communications.

A graduate with a Bachelor of Law from Universiti Malaya, Nooruddin, who is based in Kuala Lumpur, first joined Petronas in 1989 until his departure in 2017, before he rejoined again in 2021.

Prior to rejoining Petronas, he has helmed the post of senior vice-president (Legal and Enterprise Risk) at Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) for three years.

“I first joined Petronas in Oct 2, 1989 until 2017. And in September the same year, I joined SEB as a senior vice-president for three years. After the third year, I took a break.

“After that, Petronas asked me to join them back, so I joined back in mid-August 2021 — at the time, I became the advisor for Petronas’ Enterprise Strategic Advisory.

“Then, they (Petronas) offered me this post (as vice-president) effective May 1 this year,” he told reporters during an engagement session with Sarawak and Sabah media practitioners here Tuesday afternoon.

It is learnt that his appointment follows the formation of Group Strategic Relations and Communications.

It was formed to formulate and steer Petronas’ stakeholder and corporate affairs strategies which include orchestrating initiatives across multiple channels and audiences – while balancing stakeholder diplomacy to successfully deliver Petronas’ business strategy.