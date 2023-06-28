Woman in Sibu who accused brother-in-law of molesting mum fined for affray

SIBU (June 28): A 35-year-old woman was fined RM900 in default 14 days in jail by a magistrates’ court here today for committing affray in public.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern convicted the woman on her own guilty plea to a charge under Section 160 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum six months’ imprisonment or a fine not exceeding RM1,000, or with both.

She paid the fine.

The woman’s brother-in-law, 52, however, claimed trial to the same charge.

Based on the charge sheet, the offence took place at Mile 24 Sungai Sebintik, here at around 7pm on May 20, 2023.

The woman had claimed that her brother-in-law had molested her mother, which led to an argument between them.

The quarrel escalated to a fight which left them both with injuries.

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old brother-in-law also claimed trial to a separate charge under Section 354 of the Penal Code, for assault with the intention to outrage the modesty of a person.

The Section provides a maximum 10 years’ imprisonment or with fine, or with whipping, or with any two of such punishment, upon conviction.

Based on the charge, he allegedly outraged the modesty of his mother-in-law on May 20, 2023 at 4.12pm at Pondok Tamu Sebintik, Mile 24, Jalan Oya.

Inspector Norfadilah Zainal prosecuted both cases.