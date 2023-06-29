Simanggang rep approves MRP grants totalling RM5,000 for Rumah Intai Kilau

KUCHING (June 29): Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis has approved two Minor Rural Project (MRP) allocations totalling RM5,000 for Rumah Intai Kilau, Kampung San Ugol in his constituency.

Out of the amount, RM3,000 was allocated for the village security and development committee (JKKK), while RM2,000 was for their Women’s Bureau to carry out their activities.

Harden, who is also Simanggang assemblyman announced this when officiating at the Majlis Ngiling Tikai at Rumah Intai Kilau, Kampung San Ugol recently.

In his speech, Harden praised the cooperation among members of the JKKK for helping to organise the event as to foster collaboration among the villagers.

“Some of us may see this as just a simple event, but without the cooperation of all, it is impossible for Tr Intai to be able to successfully organise the ceremony.

“Therefore, cooperation towards making this programme a success is important,” he said.

At the event, a Mobile Service 2U counter was also set up by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Simanggang branch Women’s Wing for those who want to become SUPP members and help villagers who want to get welfare assistance from Welfare Department.