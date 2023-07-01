One dead, two injured in Lahad Datu three-vehicle crash

LAHAD DATU (July 1): A man died while two other persons were injured in a three-vehicle accident at Kilometre 10, Jalan Lahad Datu-Sandakan here on Saturday.

The 11.30am mishap involved a four-wheel drive and two lorries, including a tanker.

Lahad Datu District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Dr Rohan Shah Ahmad said preliminary investigation found that the four-wheel drive and the lorry came from the direction of Lahad Datu heading towards Sandakan, while the tanker was from the opposite direction.

“The four-wheel-drive driver is believed to have tried to overtake the car in front but failed to get back into his lane and collided with the tanker.

“The driver of the four-wheel drive died at the scene, while the two truck drivers were slightly injured and treated at Lahad Datu Hospital,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

According to Rohan, the investigation found that the cause of the accident was believed to be due to the negligence of the four-wheel driver, who tried to overtake the vehicle in front and collided with the tanker.

“However, further investigations are still underway, and the victim’s body was taken to Lahad Datu Hospital.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.