SISFWO unique platform for sports industry players

KUCHING: A total of 150 participants attended the inaugural Sarawak International Sports Forum and Workshop (SISFWO) which ended Sunday. The two-day event served as a hub for sports industry players to discuss and collaborate on ideas that will shape the future of sports.

It also set out to offer a unique opportunity for participants to gain new insights, forge relationships and contribute to the development of the sports industry.

SISFWO was organised by the Kuching Badminton Association with support from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, Business Events Sarawak, Youth and Sports Department Sarawak and the National Sports Enthusiasts Council of Malaysia.

“The aim of this event is to provide a platform for learning, discussion, sharing and collaboration among sports enthusiasts, parents, coaches, professionals and experts.

“I believe that by bringing together people from different backgrounds and perspectives, we can generate new ideas, explore different approaches and ultimately advance the field of sports,” said organising chairman and KBA president Dr Ong Kong Swee at the closing ceremony at a local hotel today.

He was representing Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“As the main platform for all to exchange ideas and coordinate our actions, SISFWO was initiated with the vision of making Sarawak achieve the status of sports powerhouse of the nation.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our guest speakers Dr Christopher Martyn Beaven from New Zealand, Timothy James Rogers from Australia, Tommy Sugiarto from Indonesia, Datuk Sri Dr Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos, Suhaimi Sun Abdullah, Datuk Anthony Linggian, Mohalijah Mohd Ali, Koay Kar Lin and Cheah Liek Hou from Malaysia,” Ong added.