Man in Kuching fined RM3,000 for drug abuse

KUCHING (July 3): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 27-year-old RM3,000 in default six months in jail for abusing methamphetamine and amphetamine in March this year.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Abdul Rahim Aiman Abdul Rahman after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, and immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

Abdul Rahim committed the offence at the Kuching District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department around 11.50am on March 30, 2023, when his urine sample tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Abdul Rahim was unrepresented by legal counsel.