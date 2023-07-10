Abd Karim: Applications for Sarawak’s second home programme up, over 230 applications approved this year

KUCHING (July 10): There has been a slight surge in applications for the Sarawak-Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H) programme, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said many of the international applicants comprised retirees and a significant number of new applications this year were from Singaporeans, followed by those from the United States of America (USA) and Hong Kong.

“I chair meetings about the programme every month and now I am seeing a bit of surge in the number of people wanting to participate in the programme, which is good,” said he said during the ‘Sarawak International Tourism and Entrepreneur Dinner’ yesterday.

The dinner was for delegates attending the Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (KCGCCI) 133rd anniversary celebration.

According to statistics shared with the media, over 230 applications have been approved so far this year.

Last year, there were 411 S-MM2H programme approvals, with applications topped by those from Hong Kong at 69, followed by USA (59), United Kingdom (50), Singapore (42), Japan (35), China (25), South Korea (20), Australia (17), Canada (12), and France (12), among other nationalities.

Abdul Karim stressed tourism has been identified as among the key drivers of Sarawak’s economy and the state is on track to achieve its annual target of three million visitors as early as September.

“Tourism industry is a chimneyless or smokeless industry, meaning it is an industry which emits no, if not less, industrial smoke and yet brings income and revenue,” he said.

He pointed out the state does not issue timber licences anymore to preserve the environment and Niah National Park is expected to be recognised as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage Site next year.

Moreover, he said Sarawak offers medical, music, and concert tourism to attract global renowned artistes to perform here, as well as a long history of political stability that supports a business-friendly economy.

He also commended the Chinese community for playing a vital role in the development of Sarawak’s economy, as well as promoting social harmony and mutual understanding through interracial marriages.

Among those present were KCGCCI president Datuk Tan Jit Kee, vice president Kuek Eng Mong, secretary-general Datuk Jonathan Chai, and working committee chairman Rodger Chan.