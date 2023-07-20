Beauty Queen offers discounts up to 50 per cent during Mitraf 27

MIRI (July 20): Beauty studio Beauty Queen is having a five-day promotion on beauty treatment packages in connection with Miri Trade Fair 27 (Mitraf 27), which kicked off yesterday at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall.

During this five-day period until July 23, the beauty studio is offering treatment discounts up to 50 per cent to customers.

These include ‘Gel Nails Express’, ‘Keratin Lash Lift’, ‘Super Hydrating Facial’ and waxing.

Apart from that, Beauty Queen will also be offering its ‘4D Quantum Restructure Treatment’ at only RM88, from the regular price of RM680.

For details and appointment, call 085-622999 or 016-3202292, or visit the beauty studio at Lot 2292, Pujut 5A Shophouse, Miri.

Social media users can also log on to its Facebook page by typing ‘beautyqueen2292’.

To know more about its beauty treatments, visit Beauty Queen’s booth located on the first floor (in front of GNC Live Well) of Permaisuri Imperial City Mall.