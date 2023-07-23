MBKS just facilitating agency in Tabuan Jaya Baru telco tower, says Wee

KUCHING (July 23): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) approved the erection of a telecommunication (telco) tower in Tabuan Jaya Baru here based on the approvals of both the State Planning Authority (SPA) and Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), said Datuk Wee Hong Seng yesterday.

The Kuching South Mayor said the local council was merely serving as a facilitating agency since the project was first approved by the SPA and the SMA.

“MBKS is not trying to brush aside our responsibility in this case but we are obligated to explain what is happening to the people. To set up a telco tower, the contractor would need the approval from SPA and SMA.

“If the telco tower to be erected is proposed within MBKS’ jurisdiction, we will then issue the Way Leave Permit to the contractor, listing down our conditions some of which are keeping the environment clean and ensure that our infrastructure is not damaged.

“One of the conditions is that we encourage the contractor to communicate with the local residents,” he said during his Facebook Live ‘Shall WEE Talk’ in response to Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, who recently urged the Mayor to stop the telco tower construction.

Wee said he could understand that the residents concerned were worried about the health and safety aspects in relation to the telco tower.

He opined that Chong, as a political leader, should play his role to educate the community that safety standards would be complied with regarding the Electromagnetic Field (EMF) Emissions from a telco tower.

The Mayor also pointed out that the erection of the telco tower is meant to provide better communication coverage in the area.

“In 2019, then communications and multimedia minister Gobind Singh announced that the telco tower meant no harm to our health and safety.

“In 2023, our Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said the 5G high-speed Internet prices could be lowered with the expansion of its coverage.

“Their own party leaders have talked about the subject matter and yet as a political leader, he (Chong) should explain to the people to make them understand what is going on,” said Wee.

He said it is better to lay out the facts rather than pointing finger at the Mayor whose hands are tied since the approval was with the SPA and the SMA.

“When a problem arises, let’s focus on solving the problem. To solve the problem, we need to find the right authority to deal with it. If you mean well to help the people, be professional in extending your helping hand.

“If the telco tower is not erected and the coverage is no good, who will suffer later? Residents are like my family, I try my best to do what I can and should, and within my power and means,” he added.

According to Wee, the site name is Lorong Stutong 20C but the site ID is the park in the residential area, which will be the exact spot to erect the proposed telco tower.

“The site ID is the right spot where the telco tower will be erected. If the spot is to be changed, it will involve SPA variation and re-approval,” he said.

In March this year, Teo said the current price for 5G high-speed Internet was RM1.68 per GB (gigabyte) and could be lowered with the expansion of its coverage.

In July 2019, Gobind said the government would not compromise on health and safety aspects in relation to the 5G roll-out, adding that the new technology would be deployed only after it was certified to have complied with all the necessary safety standards.

The DAP leader added that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had issued a Mandatory Standard on EMF Emissions from radio communications infrastructure, which is enforced on the industry.