Nanta: Late Salahuddin spoke of pressure faced by ministry to keep prices under control

KUCHING (July 24): The late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub was always concerned with the well-being of the people, said Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said as the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, Salahuddin was very determined to make sure that prices of goods under the purview of his ministry were controlled at all times.

“I used to be the minister in the ministry (previously known as the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs) that he left behind. I know there is a lot of pressure in that ministry.

“Just a few weeks ago, I had a chat with him and he told me that this ministry is very difficult and there is a lot of pressure.

“I understand how he feels because I have been there before,” he told a press conference here today when asked to comment on Salahuddin’s demise.

Nanta said he regarded the late minister as a “good friend in the Cabinet” and had known him for a long time.

“When I was in the opposition bloc (during the Pakatan Harapan administration) he was then the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister for 22 months.

“After that (change in administration) we became colleagues in the government. It goes without saying that together with my other friends, I do feel sad about his passing,” he remarked.

Salahuddin, 61, passed away at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah at 9.23pm on Sunday after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

The Parti Amanah Negara deputy president leaves behind wife Datin Seri Fatimah Taha, four sons and two daughters.