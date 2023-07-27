Kuching man jailed for robbery charges

KUCHING (July 27): The Magistrate’s Court here today convicted a 23-year-old man to 12 months in jail for robbing a 25-year-old woman in a recreational park at MJC Batu Kawa in April this year.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan imposed the sentence against Mohamad Nurulhisyam Haierul after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 392 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term which may extend to 14 years or a fine or whipping.

He committed the offence in the recreational park at MJC Batu Kawa, Jalan Batu Kawa here around 8.40pm on April 29, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was walking alone in the park when Mohamad suddenly approached from behind and snatched her handbag containing her identification card, several bank cards, and RM5 cash, before fledgling the scene on a motorcycle.

The victim who did not suffer any injuries during the incident subsequently lodged a police report for further action.

Investigation also revealed that the victim managed to identify Mohamad during the identification parade of suspects.

Meanwhile, in the same court, Mohamad was also convicted to 18 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to dishonestly retaining a stolen mobile phone belonging to a 59-year-old man.

He was charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code which carries an imprisonment term for up to five years or fine, or both.

Mohamad committed the offence in a rented room of a house in Batu 11, Jalan Kuching-Serian here around 7pm on June 6, 2023.

It is understood that Mohamad is also currently facing several robbery charges in court.

For the record, Mohamad together with his brother Mohamad Norsyahrul Ikhmal Haierul, 25, were sentenced to 10 years in prison with 10 strokes of the cane each by the Sessions here on July 12, 2023, after they pleaded guilty to committing gang robbery against a 44-year-old woman while using a machete.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the cases while Mohamad was unrepresented by a counsel.