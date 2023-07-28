Foreign visa system abuse: Enforcement officers among two nabbed over alleged bribes totalling RM100 mln

KUALA LUMPUR (July 28): An enforcement officer previously stationed at the Bangladesh High Commission was among two individuals arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes totalling over RM100 million since 2021.

Sources said enforcement officials accepted bribes to approve visa applications by Bangladeshi nationals entering Malaysia, supposedly for tourism purposes.

“The result of the investigation found that the officer is believed to have conspired with employment agencies in Bangladesh and Malaysia by deliberately abusing the Foreign Visa System (VLN) to bring in Bangladeshi citizens to work in Malaysia since 2021.

“The investigation also found that the officer is believed to have received a payment of around RM1,363 (US$300) to RM2,272 for each approval of a VLN application, involving bribes totalling more than RM100 million, even though the visa payment set by the government was only RM105,” the source said.

Following that, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested another individual believed to be the managing director of a manpower supply company suspected of conspiring with the enforcement officer involved.

Sources said the two men in their 30s were believed to have been arrested at about 6.30pm yesterday when they were called up to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“The arrested officer is the third enforcement agency personnel arrested to assist with investigations under the operation codenamed ‘Op Taka’ launched last April by the MACC’s Anti-Money Laundering Division in collaboration with the Immigration Department.

Magistrate M. Mageshwary allowed an application for the two men to be remanded until July 31 at the Shah Alam Court today.

Meanwhile, when contacted, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrest of the two men involved. – Bernama