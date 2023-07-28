State-level National Month to launch in Kuching on Aug 3, various activities organised along Merdeka Convoy journey

KUCHING (July 28): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will launch the state-level National Month 2023 at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) at Jalan Badruddin here at 9.30am on Aug 3.

The launch will start with a session of Rukun Negara Pledge, a war cry performance by the Royal Malaysian Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces, as well as a fire cry by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, said the Sarawak Information Department in a statement today.

In addition to those, a joint flashmob performance by the state Information Department, state Department of Culture and Arts, and Politeknik Kuching will be held.

Abang Johari will also flag off the Jalur Gemilang Merdeka Convoy 2023 at the event.

The convoy will officially kick off its journey at the IPK, and along the way stop at the main towns in Sarawak before proceeding to Sipitang in neighbouring state of Sabah.

On Aug 8, the convoy will stop at Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Saratok and Sibu and followed by Aug 9 (Sibu, Tatau and Bintulu), Aug 10 (Bintulu, Miri and Limbang), Aug 11 (Limbang and Lawas), Aug 12 (Lawas and Sipitang) Aug 13 (Sipitang and Lawas), Aug 14 (Lawas, Brunei Darussalam and Bintulu) and returning to Kuching on Aug 15.

At each stop, there will be various activities to be held including the Semarak Gemilang, organised by the Sarawak Federal Office.

The [email protected] and Special Pentarama Infiesta programmes will be held in Lawas.

Themed “Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan” (Determining Unity, Fulfilling Hope), the state-level Merdeka or National Month 2023 is a follow up to the national-level one launched by Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof at the Sultan Azlan Shah Square in Meru Raya, Ipoh, Perak on July 16.

Meanwhile, the state-level celebration in the spirit of “Segulai Sejalai” (Together in Unity) is jointly organised by the Sarawak Department of Information in collaboration with strategic partners like the Royal Malaysian Police and Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad as well some members of the community including students and members of uniformed bodies.

The organisers also welcomed members of the public to take part in the celebration by capturing photos and sharing the special and relevant moments in social media platforms accompanied by hashtags #HKHM2023 #TekadPerpaduanPenuhiHarapan #MalaysiaMADANI and #Merdeka360.