Abang Johari says possible for psychiatric nursing home to be set up in S’wak

KUCHING (Aug 5): A psychiatric nursing home can be established in Sarawak to better help address mental health issues in the state, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the home will cater for homeless persons with psychiatric illnesses who are stable, independent and employed or those who are stable, independent but unable to hold employment.

“A psychiatric nursing home can be established in Sarawak as a pioneer for the state. This is to create a sense of being in the community and give empowerment, and also autonomy, to a person,” he said when opening the 6th Sarawak Mental Health Conference 2023 at a hotel here today.

Abang Johari also took pride in announcing that Sarawak had established six out of seven sub-specialties in psychiatry — namely, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychogeriatic Psychiatry, Neuropsychiatry, Consultant Liaison Psychiatry, Community Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry.

According to him, Addiction Psychiatry will be in the state soon.

