Swiss court to hear defamation suit by Jamilah Taib against BMF

KUCHING (Aug 14): The civil court of Basel-Stadt, Switzerland will hear a defamation suit by Jamilah Taib Murray against Swiss human rights and environment non-governmental organisation Bruno Manser Funds (BMF) on Wednesday.

Malaysiakini reported today that Jamilah, her husband Sean Murray and her Canada-based real estate corporation Sakto Group are suing BMF and its director Lukas Straumann for defamation.

This was based on statements allegedly linking Jamilah and her real estate investments to corruption in the Sarawak logging industry.

Jamilah is the eldest of Yang di-Pertua Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s four children with the late Datuk Patinggi Puan Sri Laila Taib.

The report added the suit calls for the deletion of 249 BMF publications and the injunction of any further statements connecting Taib Murray and her corporation to alleged wrongdoing.

In an earlier filing when seeking an injunction, Sakto said that the impression BMF had created was “wrong and damaging” against the company’s reputation and business.

It noted that since 2010, the NGO had filed and sent numerous complaints and letters across six jurisdictions with various authorities about the company.

Sakto denied the allegations, calling them “untruthful theories about Sakto presented as facts”.