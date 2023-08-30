National Day: S’wakians show deep-rooted love for Malaysia

KUCHING (Aug 30): In a remarkable show of unity and patriotism, the community of Bandar Baru Samariang have adorned their neighbourhoods with the Jalur Gemilang and Sarawak flags for the National Day celebration.

The enthusiasm for this patriotic display is particularly evident within Taman Samariang Aman and its surroundings, where flags of various sizes proudly flutter along major roads.

“Beyond the call from the Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN), our programme aims to instil a sense of patriotism among the residents during the National Month and in anticipation of Malaysia Day,” Taman Samariang Neighbourhood Watch (KRT) chairman Aman Dennis Nur Amin Abdullah told The Borneo Post today.

This initiative, he added, is part of a broader government-led effort to foster national pride and unity in the run-up to National Day.

Describing the residents’ dedication to this annual event as “heartfelt”, Dennis said the total expenditure for the initiative was just below RM500.

“This initiative not only promotes patriotism but also fosters a cooperative spirit among the local populace,” he emphasised.

The involvement of local schools in this campaign further underlines the unity and collective effort of the community.

As Malaysia celebrates National Day today, the picturesque patriotic display of both the ‘Jalur Gemilang’ and state flags stand as a testament to the unwavering spirit of the Sarawakians and their deep-rooted love for their country.