Ahmad Terrirudin begins duty as new AG

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 6): Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, who officially began his duties as Attorney-General (AG) today, is committed to fulfilling the trust given to him to the best of his ability.

“Insha-Allah, I will fulfil the trust given to me to the best of my ability,” he said briefly to the media when logging into the online attendance system at 8.15 am in the lobby of the Attorney-General’s Office here.

He also expressed his gratitude to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the government for his appointment.

Ahmad Terrirudin is replacing Tan Sri Idrus Harun, whose contract ended yesterday.

The 55-year-old Ahmad Terrirudin was previously the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court before being appointed as the Solicitor-General on March 25, 2022. – Bernama