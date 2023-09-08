Friday, September 8
Dead motorcyclist found at roadside in Asajaya

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
An APM photo showing the body being placed onto the back of a waiting police truck for transport.

KUCHING (Sept 8): A male motorcyclist was found dead by the roadside on Jalan Teluk Sabang, Asajaya around 4pm today.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement today said a member of the public who came across the lifeless body called the agency at 4.23pm.

It was believed that the deceased, identified as Zairulnizam Zainim, 30, from Kampung Endap, Kota Samarahan, lost control of his motorcycle before crashing at the roadside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Ministry of Health.

The body was later handed over to police for further action and APM wrapped up the operation at 5.45pm.

