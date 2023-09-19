Woman in KK fined for selling contaminated food

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 19): A food seller was fined RM1,800, in default, one month’s jail by a Magistrate’s Court here on Tuesday for selling contaminated food.

Arna Jamaludin, 41, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie to a charge under Regulation 397(1) of the Food Regulations 1985, punishable under Regulation 397(2) of the same Regulations.

The indictment provides for a fine of up to RM10,000 or a jail term of up to two years or both, upon conviction.

She admitted to selling a mango dish which was found to contain Staphylococcus aureus bacteria at a stall at Metrotown on March 27.

In mitigation, the unrepresented Arna prayed for a lenient sentence saying that she is facing financial constraint and undertook not to repeat the offence in future.

The prosecution urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence on Arna to serve as a lesson to her as she had committed an offence which involved public health.

The prosecution submitted that the bacteria that was found in the food could cause harm to people’s health if the food was not handled and prepared properly.

Arna had paid her fine.