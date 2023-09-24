Pairin urges political parties in Sabah to work together

PENAMPANG (Sept 24): Political parties in Sabah must work together for the sake of the state, its rights and the people.

“It is our responsibility as Sabahans to safeguard the rights, democracy and future of Sabah. We must work together as a united team,” said Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Premier Advisor Tan Sri Pairin Kitingan.

He said close cooperation among all parties would strengthen Sabah’s efforts to protect state rights for the future benefit of the people in the state.

Pairin, who was met after officiating PBS’ 38th delegates congress here on Sunday, said this when asked about Sabah STAR president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan’s proposal for a merger between the two parties.

“Cooperation does not mean merger, you can work together and support each other in respective constituencies without sabotaging each other,” the former Chief Minister said.

Pairin added that it was more important for such cooperation to ensure that state rights were protected and returned, especially with regards to laws that were taken away under the Malaysian emergency.

“It is wise for them to work together, we have others who don’t support our noble intention. If you think logically those laws passed during emergency rules are now rendered invalid.

“So working together is a good thing, discussing with each other on how to protect Sabah and its future especially in Parliament in the context of brotherhood and love for Sabah is important.

“We must move together as a Sabahan team,” Pairin said, adding that the issue was not just about Kadazandusun or Murut communities but every community in Sabah.

“We are not just looking at the Kadazandusun or Murut community cooperation, we want to see everyone uniting and working together for the sake of Sabah,” he added.

When asked for his opinion on the current unity within the KDM community, Pairin said that the focus extended beyond just the KDM group.

“It is essential that we share a common sense of love for Sabah and its people and collaborate effectively. Working together involves exploring various methods and strategies to collaborate effectively, enhance our collective strength, and unite for the betterment of Sabah.

“That is the reason why PBS is named Parti Bersatu Sabah,” he said.

In his speech earlier, Pairin reminded the delegates about the importance of working harder as the state election is a couple of years away.

When asked to elaborate on this call, he stressed on the importance of engaging with the rakyat and getting their support.

“We have a lot of tasks ahead, so it is important to prioritise and dedicate our focus and attention to the upcoming general election. After all, that is the purpose of party politics.

“I have been given the opportunity to speak at this congress and as a retired politician with extensive experience in numerous elections, I believe it is important to offer some advice on how to prioritise the upcoming election.

“In the upcoming election, it is crucial to garner support from a wide range of individuals, including voters and the general public, rather than solely relying on your party members. This requires putting in significant effort, actively engaging with people, and working diligently on the ground. It is also important to ensure that your party branch is actively involved and strongly connected to the local community.

“I believe it is prudent to offer this type of advice. We may either be early enough or already too late,” he said.