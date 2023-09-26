Govt, regulators must be agile to achieve digital transformation, says MCMC COO

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 26): The government and regulators must be agile in implementing policies to achieve digital transformation that could evolve to support social and economic goals, said Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chief operating officer Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus.

He said regulators also must contribute towards promoting an open and enabling environment for digital markets in the constantly changing digital landscape.

“To remain relevant and competitive, everyone must embrace digitalisation, and it is critical that we work together to maximise the potential of digitalisation, empower Malaysians and advance towards a future of prosperity and economic strength,” he said during the Malaysia ICT Summit organised by Huawei Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd, here today.

As of August 2023, Mohd Ali said Malaysia’s 5G network coverage in populated areas stands at a commendable 68.8 per cent, while the average 5G download speeds were among the top five in the world and one of only seven countries where the average download speeds exceed 300Mbps.

“We are also on track to achieve the target of 80 per cent 5G network coverage in populated areas by the end of 2023 before transitioning from the single wholesale network to a dual network model,” he said, adding that Malaysia managed to reshape the policies with the objective to expand the digital economy.

Mohd Ali said the 5G network is set to revolutionise the environment where countries and businesses operate and function as new business models emerge and boundaries are blurred as innovations cut across traditional areas.

“The government is confident that 5G will be an enabler in accelerating Malaysia’s aspiration in the digital economy,” he said.

Mohd Ali pointed out that Malaysia’s 5G adoption rate is still relatively low, with a 7.4 per cent penetration rate or around 2.49 million subscriptions as of August 2023.

“Nevertheless, we do see an encouraging uptake trend of 5G subscriptions month over month and still more efforts must be made to realise the full potential of 5G,” he said.

The two-day ICT summit, beginning today, aimed to promote information, communication and technology (ICT) innovation and infrastructure development while bringing more opportunities for Malaysia’s sustainable digital economy growth and industrial upgrading. – Bernama