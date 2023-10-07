S’wak Metro’s hydrogen buses as feeder transport for ART system in Q4 2025

KUCHING (Oct 7): The future fleet of hydrogen buses from Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) will be used as feeder buses to provide the first and last mile connectivity for the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system.

In a press release, Sarawak Metro said this will take place once Phase 1 of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project begins passenger service operation in stages by the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Currently, Sarawak Metro operates a trial operation passenger service, to gather data on the performance of its zero-emission vehicles.

“The data is to gauge the hydrogen buses’ performance in tropical weather and the local terrain.

“Data collected during this trial operation will be used to determine the make and design of the hydrogen bus that will support the KUTS project,” it said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Metro’s hydrogen bus shuttle service proved to be a hit for members of the public visiting the recently concluded Sarawak Agrofest 2023.

It said the response to the shuttle service was overwhelming as visitors utilised the service to get to the venue at Jalan Stadium in Petra Jaya, from Sept 22 to Oct 1.

The company provided six daily trips starting from 8.30am to 8.30pm, during the duration of the Sarawak Agrofest 2023, which is billed as Sarawak’s largest agricultural expo.