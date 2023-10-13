Budget 2024: Accessibility of health facilities to be enhanced

KUCHING (Oct 13): The accessibility of health facilities would continue to be enhanced in dealing with congestion issues, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his tabling of the national budget yesterday, he said Malaysia had yet to meet the favourable ratio of one doctor to 400 patients.

“In that direction, the accessibility of health facilities will continue to be increased to disperse congestion.

“Next year, several new development projects will begin their implementation,” said the Finance Minister in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Under Budget 2024, the Ministry of Health is allocated with RM41.2 billion, an increase from RM36.3 billion set in the previous budget.

From the RM41.2 billion, RM5.5 billion would be used to obtain supplies of medicine, materials, consumables, reagents and vaccines.

In his tabling, Anwar also disclosed a number key projects slated for implementation next year, including Universiti Sains Malaysia Teaching Hospital Complex (USIM) Phase 1 in Kota Tinggi, Johor at a cost of RM938 million; preliminary works on Sultanah Aminah Hospital 2 in Johor Bahru; additional Pathology Block at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kelantan at a cost of RM175 million; Emergency and Trauma Department’s additional building at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Hospital, Universiti Putra Malaysia, in Serdang, Selangor; as well as five new health clinics located in Rantau (Negeri Sembilan), Kuala Tahan, Jerantut (Pahang), Kuala Jengal, Dungun (Terengganu) and Mantanani Island, Kota Belud (Sabah) with a cost of RM150 million.

Moreover, the Prime Minister said the government would also support the plan of developing a cancer institute in Sarawak.

“To continue to control overcrowding in KKM (ministry-run) hospitals, the government will continue to improve cooperation in outsourcing patients to other hospitals including to military hospitals, universities and the private sector, with an allocation of RM200 million,” he added.