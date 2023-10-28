Acid Rain wins Anugerah Carta Lagu Bidayuh with ‘Manuk Bauh’

KUCHING (Oct 28): Legendary band Acid Rain from Serian emerged victorious at the 9th Anugerah Carta Lagu Bidayuh (ACLB) last night with the song ‘Manuk Bauh’.

Acid Rain received RM5,000 and a trophy.

ACLB patron and Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem, who officiated at the ceremony at the Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) building here, urged the Bidayuh community to continue lending steadfast support to their local music scene and evolve with the times.

He stressed the importance of purchasing tickets to local artistes’ performances and acquiring their music to promote their art.

“This is one way we can bolster their efforts. If we can buy tickets for international concerts, why can’t we do the same for our local artistes?” he asked.

He also acknowledged the challenges faced by local artistes, particularly within the Bidayuh community, highlighting that the music industry is not always glamorous, and the digital age has made it even more competitive.

“I hope that events like this will create opportunities for music composers to produce superior, high-quality compositions.

“Music has the power to unite people, regardless of their ethnicity and age,” he added.

Acid Rain, formed in 1997 and renowned for their hit track ‘Kampung Love’ in 2003, has pledged to modernise the Bidayuh music industry.

The band intends to break new ground and revitalise the genre for contemporary audiences.

Its members are founder, songwriter, and vocalist Harry Julet; vocalist Stephanie Gular; keyboardist Patrick Tinggang; guitarist Evan Albert; bassist Valentine Hubert; and drummer John Constantine.

Coming in second at ACLB was Mezzavoce with the song ‘Bukang’.

The band received RM3,000 and a trophy, in addition to the best vocalist prize of RM1,000.

Duo Jimmy Will and Wenday Eva came in third with the soul-stirring track ‘Cinta Da Jinaga’ composed by Moni J.

They received RM2,000 and a trophy.

Jackson Boson’s ‘Indi Kirasah Intan’ claimed the title of most popular song, earning him RM1,000 and a trophy.